Nothing is hidden from God’s sight

AT our church services at Wargrave on February 6 we were reminded that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been our monarch for an unprecedented 70 years.

It was upon the death of George VI in the early hours of February 6, 1952, that the Queen’s accession occurred. She was the first sovereign in 200 years to accede abroad.

Her life of duty and devotion to her people have been unparalleled and, despite enduring a turbulent reign, both within the life of the nation, Commonwealth and her own family, the Queen has remained a constant in our lives.

She has brought stability and reassurance to so many. Her lifelong service and sacrifice, as well as her speaking hope in difficult situations, has reminded us of what true leadership looks like. The contrast is made stronger with the disarray in Parliament in recent weeks.

The book of Proverbs brings a helpful perspective: “The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; he directs it like a watercourse wherever he pleases. All a man’s ways seem right to him, but the Lord weighs the heart. Proverbs 21:1&2.

Whatever appears to be going on, God is in ultimate control of a monarch’s or leader’s heart.

Just as the farmer could dig irrigation canals and channel streams of water to where they could do most good, so the Lord is working his purpose out.

It is a comfort to be reminded that no matter how powerful and proud people become, they cannot escape the supervision of God. He can direct His purposes as easily as farmer does watering of crops. Each powerful person will only be an instrument for the accomplishment of God’s plans.

Alongside this, a monarch or leader’s heart is important and is weighed by the Lord, as is each of our hearts. There is God’s true knowing in comparison to human guessing. This is a salutary reminder that we don’t just await the last judgment, as it is taking place every day.

As the writer of the New Testament book of Hebrews puts it: “Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account.” Hebrews 4:13

This is something for each of us to remember, whether we are a monarch or world leader or simply a citizen of the UK.