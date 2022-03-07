In trying times we must all have hope

I HOPE that you will be reading this on a sunny spring day.

Today, it is a bright morning and from my study I can see birds feeding and a pair of blue tits investigating the bird box at the top of the garden.

The daffodils are emerging and the primulas continue to bring colour to the borders. As I look at the garden, the phrase “Hope springs eternal” comes to mind.

The phrase comes from the English poet Alexander Pope:

“Hope springs eternal in the human breast:

Man never is, but always to be blest:

The soul, uneasy and confin’d from home,

Rests and expatiates in a life to come.”

Considering recent times, I am glad that we do have this capacity for hope. Of course, hope comes and goes and sometimes we may feel that we have lost all hope.

Some of us place our hope in God, others in science and progress or human goodness or perhaps fate. I have noticed, though, that through all the difficulties of recent times the one thing that people have returned to again and again is the reassurance that the natural world gives us.

In nature, we see that life goes on. There is an intrinsic order and beauty to be relied upon and enjoyed even after times of scarcity and barrenness.

Sometimes people say that God gave us two books, the Bible and creation. Through the natural world we can see how God wants to bless us and provide us with all that we need and that includes the gift of hope.

During Lent we consider the paradoxical hope of the cross, which as St Paul says might to some be seen as foolishness, but to those who are called to understand it, is a sign of God’s power and wisdom.

Those ideas of beauty, hope and wisdom come together in a verse from the book of Ecclesiastes, God “has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity into the hearts of men, yet they cannot fathom what God has done from beginning to the end” (Ecclesiastes 3:11).

Hope springs eternal. God has set eternity in our hearts. This is why we cling to hope through all our trials. Somehow we know. We know that God has something better in store for us and nature confirms it for us.

God doesn’t tell us everything about our future, nor do we understand the fullness of what we will experience in heaven, but our blessing for now is to have hope. Just before the familiar lines already quoted, it reads:

“Hope humbly then; with trembling pinions soar;

“Wait the great teacher Death; and God adore!

“What future bliss, he gives not thee to know,

“But gives that hope to be thy blessing now.”

As we contemplate the cross, journey through testing times and come at Easter to share in the joy of the resurrection, may we all receive the blessing of hope.