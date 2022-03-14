Let us embrace life in abundance

WEDNESDAY last week was Ash Wednesday, a solemn day in the Christian calendar that almost everyone seems to have forgotten about (although for some reason we have no problem remembering Pancake Day, which precedes it).

It marks the beginning of the church’s season of Lent, a time of penitence, fasting, prayer and charity.

At St Mary’s Church, worshippers come to celebrate Holy Communion and also to receive an ash cross marked on their foreheads.

As the ash is applied, the priest says: “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return. Turn away from sin and be faithful to Christ.”

It was poignant this year: because of covid, we hadn’t been able to do the traditional ashing for the last couple of years.

But, more significantly, against the backdrop of the most threatening international crisis certainly of my lifetime, the reminder of our mortality had an unmistakable relevance.

This practice may appear morbid and strange. These services are generally not well-attended and it isn’t hard to see why.

But the point is not to wallow in death but rather to embrace life in abundance.

I know many people are fearful at the moment and 24-hour news coverage doesn’t help.

But Ash Wednesday reminds us that death is a certainty for all of us. In any circumstances, we don’t have any real control over when it will come.

The point is that we who are alive now must live and, as far as we are able, live abundantly.

As Jesus says: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”

But what Jesus means by life in abundance is something different.

Jesus tells us that He is the way, the truth and the life; life in abundance means life with, in and for Him. Jesus lives life as sheer gift. He gives His whole self for the sake of others. That is true life in abundance: life as gift, life for others. It’s a high bar, I know, and we can’t make it on our own but He understands our weakness and He will help us.

Every time we decide to embrace life in abundance, every time we decide for giving not taking, every time we look on another person as a fellow child of God, rather than as someone who can do x, y or z for us, we strike a blow against the thief who comes only to steal and kill and destroy.

Every time we choose to live our lives as a gift, we strike a blow for life in abundance. A small blow, perhaps, but no less real for that.

Of course, we can try to do this in our day-to-day lives, with those people God has given to us in our families, workplaces and communities.

But we also remember that our fears and anxieties are nothing to what the people of Ukraine are suffering hour by hour.

And there especially we must try to strike our little blows for life in abundance.

In this season of fasting, prayer and charity, we can keep the people of Ukraine in our hearts and minds, fasting in solidarity with their need, praying for their peace and their welfare, and giving what we can to the many relief organisations at work in that nation.

Faced with mortality, let’s embrace life in abundance, life as Jesus lived, life as sheer gift. It is my conviction that when we embrace this life in abundance, we come to share in that eternally abundant Divine life in which all things have their being.