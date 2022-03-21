In a world of lies, truth is important

“IT was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.”

I may be a month early but the stunning first sentence of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four is as alive now as when it was first written in the Forties.

Our screens are filled daily with tragedy and devastation from Ukraine. Lurking alongside that, the chilling battle for truth — described over the ages to be the first casualty of war.

Since writing this piece there may be many other cases but the censorship of the opening speech at the Paralympics by the Chinese media, eradication of all dissenting voices in Russia and the stream of lies over social media remind us we are in a huge information war — Orwell’s newspeak and doublethink are at work.

But we all know that physical war isn’t a necessary ingredient to destroy truth. All of us have our private little skirmishes with truth-telling which becomes increasingly difficult in the era of “fake news”. I’ve heard it said that everything we do or say comes from one of two sources — love or fear.

Every fear-based little lie we tell gradually normalises the behaviour. Could it be that these tiny grains of untruth gather momentum, coagulate and eventually become wars between nations?

Jesus talked a lot about truth. He didn’t mince his words when he said: “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me!” (John 14:6) What an astounding claim. The early part of John’s gospel describes Jesus as “full of grace and truth...” (1:14).

The response at the time was mixed, to put it lightly. Some people believed him, Pontius Pilate muttered “What is truth?” and tried to wash his hands of the problem, the religious people sneered and engineered his murder and the government killed him. I wonder what your response is to his claims today?

Many of us are looking for ways to help the situation in Ukraine. Some are giving generously to relief agencies or making specific donations requested by close contacts in the region.

Others are considering the Government’s calls to sponsor and support refugees coming to this country (how inspiring to see people in countries neighbouring Ukraine opening their homes to strangers).

I’m grappling with Jesus’ command to “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you”. No easy answers there, but if praying isn’t your thing, how about trying to win the truth war in your own life — a little act of personal rebellion against the world’s prevailing current.

A depressing news bulletin on Radio 4 last week was quickly followed by the results of the world’s largest survey of attitudes towards kindness. It was a refreshing drink of good humanity against our current backdrop of hatred. Most of the outcomes were the simple acts of kindness that bring colour and hope into our everyday lives — opening a door, picking up litter, being a friend, smiling.

Let’s add speaking the truth to the list.