Ukraine needs our prayers and more practical help

AS we continue with our journey through Lent, I am sure, like me, many of you will be preoccupied with the events happening in Ukraine.

As we are traditionally encouraged to give something up for Lent, I find myself looking around the rectory and thinking of those people fleeing for their lives and taking only one small bag — what would I take, what would I leave behind?

To be frank, I do not know at all. I cannot imagine what any person in an area of conflict can possibly think or feel.

To give up literally everything and to flee looking for safety, frequently to find that where you thought was safe is not, so you have to move on again and again — seeking shelter, food, warmth — and are moving further and further away from the place that you call home.

What can we possibly do here in Henley and its surrounding villages?

Well, we can pray, pray for peace, pray for the political leaders who could stop these atrocities happening, pray for those who have already lost their homes, their livelihoods and their loved ones.

One of my friends, Alison, is the priest at St Bride’s Church in Fleet Street, with its long association with newspapers, and is asking for us all to pray for the journalists.

Alison says: “We should also acknowledge and honour the courage and dedication of the journalists and their support teams who risk their personal safety, and sometimes their lives, to report and interpret these events and to tell the stories that would otherwise remain untold.”

But we can also do much more than pray.

Prayer also needs action — we are charged by God to “love our neighbours as ourselves” and our neighbours are not just those people who live next door to us but all those people who share this beautiful planet with us.

So we also need to support those agencies that are now working tirelessly to help those suffering through acts of conflict and I understand that they would prefer cash rather than donations of food etc so that they can allocate funds to areas that are worst hit and provide what is actually needed and not what we think is needed.

We could also open up our homes to receive the refugees who will eventually find their way to the UK, so if you have capacity in your home do please think about whether you could offer a family shelter.

Just imagine if this war happened here in the UK — we too would need help from other countries and we would hope that we would be welcomed with open arms into the homes of strangers.

Can we therefore show the way and offer those signs of hope to those in need? I pray that some of us will be able to do so and that those who cannot may be able to find other ways to help. Yours in Christ.