It’s worth looking ‘foolish’ for peace

JESUS may have looked laughable as he came into the capital city on a foal of a donkey on Palm Sunday.

At the same time despot King Herod was arriving to visit the Roman governor Pilate from the other direction, no doubt on an impressive stallion charger.

Both wished for peace in a different way: one in order to carry on an oppressive regime, the other to bring a radical liberation from slavery to sin, fear and mortality.

We long for peace in Ukraine and the world and must consider all ways to bring it about.

To confront evil and exploitation will always be risky and costly. I suspect that the only countries with power to put further pressure on Russia are China and perhaps India, which have both so far refused to condemn the invasion.

I wonder if we are willing to put pressure on them by corresponding with their governments and personally refusing to buy their goods until they do put pressure on Putin?

This would be inconvenient and we would have to go without and pay for more expensive goods from elsewhere.

It may sound foolish but it may save lives.

Likewise to have sustainable energy will be costly. It will involve putting solar panels in our own back yard but will stop us building up a war chest for Russia or Saudi Arabia.

We may begin to see beauty in a wind turbine on a local hilltop as Christians see beauty in a cross.

Jesus was willing to look foolish to the world, he was willing to follow a very painful path, willing to give his life to death on a cross to show his love and passion for the world.

I believe it was fruitful. His death was not the last word, but a new beginning.

What are we prepared to do to make peace?

What might being “a fool for Christ”, as St Paul described it, mean for you and me? 1 Corinthians chapter 4 explores the costly life of beatings and mockery the early apostles faced.

As we enter Passion-tide and Holy Week, we hope for life and peace and reconciliation to break through the agony and hellish loss of life in Ukraine.

May we find and follow Jesus’ way. May God’s hope and love lead us to be peacemakers.

May we have the courage to look a little foolish with a peaceful end in mind.