Same compassion needed locally too

ONE of the things I love about Christianity is the way in which it links the local and immediate with the infinitely great.

Our contemplation of the greatness and majesty of God, along with his mercy and infinite creativity, is meant to make us better parents, better husbands and wives, better neighbours, better employers and employees.

Charles Dickens grasped this very well. Witness Bleak House. There we find Mrs Jellyby practising her “telescopic philanthropy” — tormented always by the suffering of the people of Borrioboola-Gha, lamenting the plight of the Tockahoopo Indians, while utterly neglecting her own children — and the “business-like and systematic” charity of Mrs Pardiggle, a great organiser of others in good works.

As Esther Summerson (one of the narrators in the novel) says, “Ada and I… thought that Mrs Pardiggle would have got on infinitely better if she had not had such a mechanical way of taking possession of people.”

This reminded me of a quip by C S Lewis: “She was a woman who lived for others — you could tell the others by their hunted look.”

When encouraged yet again by Mrs Pardiggle to join in her “rounds”, Esther offers a profound response: “At first I tried to excuse myself for the present on the general ground of having occupations to attend to which I must not neglect.

“But as this was an ineffectual protest, I then said, more particularly, that I was not sure of my qualifications.

“That I was inexperienced in the art of adapting my mind to minds very differently situated and addressing them from suitable points of view. That I had not that delicate knowledge of the heart which must be essential to such a work.

“That I had much to learn myself before I could teach others, and that I could not confide in my good intentions alone.

“For these reasons I thought it best to be as useful as I could and to render what kind services I could to those immediately about me and to try to let that circle of duty gradually and naturally expand itself.”

There is much wisdom in that. Not for one moment do I want to decry the good work that is done by charities, churches not least, for the poor and the struggling across the world.

The current response to the war in Ukraine is wonderful. But I know how we can let challenges far away distract us from things we need to address nearer home, things maybe harder precisely because they are more local.

The family member or neighbour who needs our help, or our forgiveness, or who needs to forgive us. The disagreements which need to be resolved. Crying need on our own doorstep.

When Jesus said, “Love your neighbour as yourself” he really did mean our neighbours, those people we live with and near and with whom we share our lives.

Being a good citizen of the world does not mean we can forget more local obligations. Our universal commitments should have a local, even domestic, outworking.