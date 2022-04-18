Let us celebrate breaking of new and brighter dawn

LOOK out for the real dawn. At certain times of year, a faint cone of light appears in the pre-dawn sky for lucky viewers in dark locations.

This eerie glow is the zodiacal light best seen before daybreak, generally two to three hours before sunrise, usually in the eastern sky.

Over the centuries countless individuals have been fooled into thinking the zodiacal light was the first vestige of morning twilight and it became known as the “false dawn”.

It was once thought that the light was solely an atmospheric phenomenon, perhaps reflected sunlight shining on the very high atmosphere of Earth.

We now know, however, that while the phenomenon indeed involves reflected sunlight, it is being reflected not off our atmosphere, but rather off small particles of debris left over from the formation of the planets some 4.5 billion years ago.

We use the expression “a false dawn” to suggest that a situation is improving when it isn’t and we seem to have experienced many false dawns lately.

A little over two years ago we became aware of a new disease which we now know as covid and over that period we have experienced several ups and downs.

We entered lockdown and then we were released into a sense of normality when we thought all was going to be well.

We now know, however, that it was a false dawn as we returned to a state of lockdown. This happened on more than one occasion and the disease is still with us.

Recently we have seen the horrors of the war in Ukraine with its death and destruction and with so many migrants leaving their homeland and seeking safety in other countries.

We are told that peace talks are going on but are they genuine, or are they a false dawn? It will be 10 days between me writing this and you reading it and a lot may happen in that time and probably will.

I am writing while looking out on a frosty morning, when last week we thought spring had arrived.

The blossom is out on the trees and the hedgerows are turning green and, yes, my lawn needs mowing.

We thought that winter was over but it hasn’t finished with us yet.

This offering will appear in the Good Friday publication of the Henley Standard, the day of the crucifixion, the day when the disciples and the population were unsure of what was happening. Indeed, the disciples were afraid at what would happen to them next.

Despite Jesus’ predictions of what was going to happen at Easter, many thought that the Good News that Jesus’ ministry had brought them had ended.

The expression “It’s always darkest just before dawn” is one of those sayings that’s meant to offer hope to those going through trials, especially when they are long-lasting.

Literally, the phrase describes how black the night sky is when the first light of the true dawn seeps in.

If Good Friday is seen as a dark time, then Easter morning is the dawn of a new age, the Day of Resurrection, a true dawn and not a false dawn.

It’s a dawn for us all to give thanks, to celebrate and to thank God for what he has done for us in giving us his son, Jesus Christ.

In the words of Percy Dearmer’s hymn: “A brighter dawn is breaking and earth with praise is waking.”