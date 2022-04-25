Easter is relevant to real world issues

IT is hard not to feel hopeful at this time of year — as I write there is a discernible brightness in the (admittedly overcast) sky and there is a softness about the air. I can almost smell the green and I can hear the sounds of birdsong rising above the Hart Street traffic.

And yet hope is difficult at the moment. There is the horror of the war in Ukraine, covid has not by any means gone away, rising prices are pushing many into poverty and debt even in comparatively wealthy countries like our own, never mind in the poorer parts of the world, and we face long-term environmental challenges that we still seem ill-equipped to tackle.

Easter, with its fluffy bunnies and chocolate eggs might be fun for children, but on the face of it seems to have little relevance to real-world problems.

In our benefice of St Mary’s, Henley, with St Nicholas, Remenham, as at other churches in Henley and around the world, we keep not only Easter as a great feast day, but also the days approaching Easter as days of special solemnity and devotion.

Through the days of Holy Week, we walk with Jesus, remembering His betrayal, His arrest and trial, His mocking and scourging, His crucifixion and death.

We acknowledge the reality of pain and the reality of the evil that human beings are capable of inflicting on one another.

Christians believe that in Jesus, God entered into the world and experienced the depths of human evil, pain and suffering.

We do not believe in a far-off, indifferent god, nor in a god who demands obedience from creatures whose pain and suffering he is unable to understand.

In Jesus, we believe that God experienced poverty, insecurity, temptation, betrayal, pain and death from the inside.

And because of this, the hope and the joy of Easter is not irrelevant to real-world problems. It is not something platitudinous or superficial.

The hope and the joy of Easter acknowledges the reality of sin, suffering and death, but it affirms that Love and Life and Light are stronger and will ultimately triumph. More than that, that in the Resurrection, Jesus, who is Love and Life and Light, has already triumphed and that the door is open to us to share in that triumph.

Wishing you all a joyful Easter. (If you think Easter already happened last Sunday, think again. Easter, being the most joyful celebration of the Church’s year, is also the longest: the Easter seasons lasts a full 50 days, so you may need more eggs than you thought…).