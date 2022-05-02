Daily prayer for peace in Ukraine

MOST of us could not believe our eyes on February 24 when we saw on our television screens that Russian forces were invading Ukraine.

Was it real? Yes, it was and it has continued for two months now.

According to Reuters, more than 46,000 people have been killed, more than 13,000,000 have been displaced and damage to property is estimated at more than $600 billion.

It has been a wake-up call both politically and socially. How can you treat people like this? What can we do about it? How do we do it?

For a Christian, other questions arise: How can God allow this to happen? Why doesn’t He stop it?

We are thrown back to basics. God has created the world and holds it in existence. He has created us in His own image and likeness, able to live, to know and to love, and He has given us freedom.

We are free to act in accordance with God’s will and free to act against it. We can use it and we can abuse it.

A teacher in our primary school told us that God is not distant, remote, but everywhere because everything exists in God’s mind.

He knows each one of us and loves each one of us but, more than that, He has entered into the world by becoming one of us, incarnate in the person of Jesus Christ, who has taught us how to live.

A Christian cannot merely link the suffering in Ukraine to the Passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ, though they are related, nor simply palm people off with the promise of a share in the Resurrection to come, though that is what God has in store.

The people on the receiving end of violence deserve something less distancing than that, less evasive of our responsibilities.

This applies not only to the war in Ukraine but also to Syria, Afganistan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Mali etc. and to injustices of all kinds, wherever they may be.

God does act in this world; He acts through us: through those who pray and through those who do not pray but who also care about their fellow human beings.

At the beginning of his public ministry, Jesus said: “Blessed are the peace makers... blessed are those who hunger and thirst for what is right.”

At the end, two days before his final Passover, He said: “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.”

Asked when they had done this, He replied: “As you did it to one of the least of these, you did it to me.”

Here at St Michael’s in Sonning Common, we say this prayer every day:

God of peace and justice, we pray for the people of Ukraine.

We pray for peace and the laying down of weapons.

We pray for all those who fear for tomorrow that your Spirit will come to them.

We pray for those who have power over war or peace,

for wisdom, discernment and compassion to guide their decisions.

Above all we pray for your precious children, at risk or in fear,

that you will hold and protect them.

We ask this in the name of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace. Amen.