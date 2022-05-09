WAS he right or was he wrong?

I am referring to the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter Sunday sermon, which received much more attention than usual — not for his comments about the religious significance of the day, but because he heavily criticised the Government’s proposal to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda, along with the cost of living crisis.

It begs the age-old question of whether religion and politics should mix.

Whereas some MPs were adamant that they should not, I am equally convinced that they should. Faith cannot be limited to talking about flower arrangements or the Sunday fete.

Biblical prophets like Isaiah thundered against the social injustices of their time. They exposed the shortcomings of the political hierarchy, lambasted the corruption of the business community and castigated those who trampled on the rights of others.

The command to “let justice roll down like water and righteous as an everlasting stream” (Amos 5.24) is a direct prescription for political and social activity.

A ban on politics would mean clergy not speaking out on contemporary issues such as climate change, racism, homelessness and fairtrade.

Clergy do not have a monopoly on ethical sensitivities, but nor do politicians, and while neither should dominate the debate, neither should be silenced.

The only caveat is for clergy not to go in for party politics and push the manifesto of one particular party.

Whether or not you agree with what Justin Welby said, he surely had the right to say it (and others to answer back).