HAVE you ever considered being present at your own funeral?

It is possible. I recently witnessed online the funeral, or celebration of life, of a member of my family whom I will call Mr J.

He was the younger brother of my brother-in-law. He left no children or spouse, although he’d been married and divorced twice.

Mr J had an incurable form of cancer and he had the courage and presence of mind to plan his entire funeral (in America). He even wrote his own

obituary.

What could have been a solemn occasion was actually more like a happy gathering of friends.

After the obituary was read out by Mr J’s brother, those present were invited to speak. The speeches were impromptu and often humourous, full of anecdotes and genuine appreciation.

His various friends and work colleages may not have met one another previously but there was a closeness between them because of the respect and admiration that they all shared for Mr J.

From his childhood days to the present, so many memories came alive. Everyone spoke from their hearts. Love was in the room.

Incidentally, Mr J was a conscientious objecter, passionately against the war in Vietnam. Instead of being drafted into the army, he started a successful youth club.

He later became an adminstrator for social work institutions, supporting those who benefited from his guidance and practical wisdom. It was clear from the words spoken, and some were difficult to voice, that Mr J lived a full life on his own terms.

I didn’t know Mr J well but after watching his funeral, I certainly wished I did. Even his own brother was surprised at some of his adventures, such as once working as a driver for an “escort agency”.

This started me thinking about my own funeral. Would I have the courage and gumption to do what Mr J did? I like to think that I will be leaving something positive behind.

Last year I planned my husband’s send-off with the help of our children. My husband would have enjoyed it.

Most of us do not have the choice to see that our lives will soon be ending. But while I am healthy and well, I shall write letters to my children and grandchildren that will be put away safely and secretly, only to be read after I’m gone.

Mr J died two days after his funeral. Before his death, he fulfilled his final wish that his elderly dog was put to sleep.

• The Henley Quakers will be commemorating International Conscientious Objectors Day on Sunday at 12.30pm by the Tree for Peace in Mill Meadows in front of the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows. All are welcome to join us in a 20-minute meeting for worship.