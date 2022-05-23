It’s Jesus’ love, not looks, that matters

A PRIMARY school teacher was walking around the classroom while her students drew pictures.

One little girl was scribbling so intently that the teacher asked what she was drawing.

The little girl replied, “I’m drawing a picture of Jesus.”

The teacher said, “Oh, little one, nobody really knows for sure what Jesus looked like.”

But the girl, without missing a beat, responded, “They will in a minute.”

The teacher was technically correct — none of us know what Jesus looked like — but I would not be surprised if most of us had an image of some sort in our minds. His is, after all, the most painted image in Western art.

The truth is Jesus was clearly a Jewish male. He “probably” had Middle Eastern skin tones, dark hair, and a beard but there is not a single first-hand record or description to confirm that.

This has meant people from every culture have been able to imagine Jesus to be part of their own heritage.

I think that is significant. It means people of all cultures have been able to identify with him.

The Victorian architect, Sir Ninian Comper, depicts him as a fair-skinned, blond-haired man. His contemporary Sir John Everett Millais painted a red-haired child.

And across the world it is equally common to find Christ with south-east Asian features, or shown as a black African, or depicted with the characteristics of almost every other culture.

These images fill paintings, icons and stained glass around the globe.

What they reveal is that, despite not knowing how he looked, people have had a fascination with Jesus down the centuries.

Most of us have some image of him in our own minds (perhaps based on artwork we have seen, or perhaps created ourselves) — warm images based on Bible stories we remember, or more threatening images that reveal our own guilty consciences. Maybe we imagine him as a heavenly policeman waiting to catch us out for wrongdoing.

How can you find out more for yourself? The Henley Churches, working together, have printed a new edition of Luke’s gospel, called Good News for Henley. Ask at any of the local churches for a free copy.

As well as containing Luke’s account of Jesus’ life, the book contains artwork by a local artist, stories of a few local people and a drawing by a local schoolboy, Ben Stokes, who won a competition to depict Jesus’ story of The Lost Sheep.

Reading the gospel may not resolve exactly what Jesus looked like but, his character, teaching and love for people shines through.

And this is credible as a first-hand description. Luke, the author, tells us that he investigated everything he could. True, he doesn’t include a description of Jesus physical features but perhaps what Jesus looked like is less significant than what he said and did.

Why not see for yourself what he promises to those who wish to discover more?