Women’s key role in development of Christian church

PRISCILLA is referred to six times in the New Testament, four of the six occasions being named before her husband, Aquila, implying that she was a woman of importance.

The couple had escaped from Rome following the Emperor’s order for all Jews to leave.

They settled in Corinth, then moved to Ephesus before returning to Rome.

Paul referred to Priscilla as a co-worker in addition to mentioning the “church which meets in their house”.

Having lived in Roman society, Priscilla would have been familiar with the separation of spheres, the public sphere being the preserve of the male and the private sphere, the home, being the preserve of the female.

Pertinently, it has been suggested that for more than 200 years Christianity was essentially a religion of the private space, the home, women’s domain, rather than the public space of a temple.

The scriptural evidence suggests that Priscilla must have been a woman of both influence and wealth as well as being a credible church leader, and importantly, a co-worker with Paul.

From six very short references of Priscilla there is a tantalising glimpse of the influential leadership of a woman during the formative years of the expansion of the Christian faith, not only in the land of Christianity’s origins but also in a foreign land and that land, the centre of political and military power in that far-off age.

Tertullian (155-220 AD), the prolific Christian writer, who was sceptical of women taking any prominent part in church life, once incredulously asked, “Who would be willing to let his wife go through one street after another to other men’s houses, and indeed the poorer cottages, in order to visit the brethren?

“Who would like to see her being taken from his side by some duty of attending a nocturnal gathering?

“At Easter time who will quietly tolerate her absence all night? Who will unsuspiciously let her go to the Lord’s Supper? Who will let her creep into a jail to kiss a martyr’s chains or bring water for the saint’s feet?”

While Priscilla may be a rare biblically documented example of the influence of a woman in the early church, Tertullian’s testimony is surely, if unintended, a clear affirmation of the critical part women played in nurturing the followers of Jesus.

The evidence suggests that it was the women who worked in the privacy of their own homes that significantly influenced the life and development of the early Christian church.