Queen has been a blessing on us all

EVERY time I put my hand in my pocket and dig out some small change, there she is.

Almost every time I post a letter, ridiculously old-fashioned as I am, there she is.

She has been around my whole lifetime and more and has appeared at all the major events in our nation’s history these last 70 years and this week we are all celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee. “Long to reign over us” indeed.

The Queen has reigned across an era of staggering social change, through the post-war Fifties, the “swinging” Sixties and the space-race Seventies right the way through to the gender-confused Twenties.

I wonder if she feels the lot of her people has improved over that time?

In some ways it undoubtedly has, with basic things like indoor toilets and central heating becoming standard, while in others the improvements are less obvious and it may be that for all the material and very real improvements, we have grown less happy.

I came across the following in Iain McGilchrist’s book, The Matter With Things.

“Indeed, if you had set out to destroy the happiness and stability of a people, it would have been hard to improve on our current formula: remove yourself as far as possible from the natural world; repudiate the continuity of your culture; believe you are wise enough to do whatever you happen to want and not only get away with it but have a right to it — and a right to silence those who disagree; minimise the role played by a common body of belief; actively attack and dismantle every social structure as a potential source of oppression; and reject the idea of a transcendent set of values.”

In so many ways the Queen represents the very opposite to that recipe for misery. Her love of the natural world, and especially horses, is obvious.

The monarchy is all about the continuity of culture and, of course, a societal structure.

Her commitment to following the way of duty and her self-restraint in handling prime ministers and the wayward in her own family have been remarkable.

Her manifest Christian faith, to which she has borne thoughtful witness on many occasions, has been a massive encouragement.

In what she represents, what she has done and who she is as a human being, she has reminded us year in, year out of the sources of sanity, stability and happiness.

She has been a fixed point in our lives when so much around her and us has changed and anchored all that in the unchanging will and love of the God she serves.

She has been a blessing to us all — God save the Queen!