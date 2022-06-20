Predictability within the unknown

IF there is one thing that heralds the arrival of summer, those with anything to do with horses will testify to it being the arrival of the dreaded horsefly.

From the first day, where there is just one, to the following day when there are five, there then comes swarms of these large, biting insects that drive the horses and humans to distraction.

We all spend the next few months cowering in the shade, riding at night-time and bathed in the delightful scent of DEET and citronella, all to avoid and dissuade these flies from biting us.

Throughout the year, these marks of predictability signal the new arrival of seasons, occasions and anniversaries. Though in between times, it often feels as if there is little that is predictable.

Every day is new and should have beautiful elements of surprise and delight, though often this is overshadowed with burdens and concerns.

The royal jubilee gave reflective thought to the promises the Queen made to herself, to us and to God.

She would have had no idea, when making those promises, what was in store for her, no predictions of how her reign would be mapped out and no intention of what it was she wanted to create.

Her intention instead was to serve, every day, come what may.

In similar ways to marriage vows, no conditions on her part were applied to the making of those promises.

The outcome of this dedication to duty was that, over 70 years on, the outpouring of love for Elizabeth II and all she represents was without measure.

But it took her dedication and consistency over the years to provide others, and no doubt herself, with the full understanding of duty, unwavering service and ultimately the safety of a predictable presence.

We step into the unknown every day we are alive and that’s as it should be. The unknown challenges, forms and develops us.

What we do have, though, is the predictability of practical support, a pathway already prepared for us and a knowledge that all has been taken care of already.

It’s an odd sensation to carry, knowing that this day has never occurred and yet everything is already resolved.

The Queen shows a deep faith in God and has placed her trust in God’s care. The God that is hers is ours also.

I wonder how the Queen felt that day 70 years ago, making those promises, and I wonder how she feels now, looking back and perhaps thinking, “Well, look at that, I did do it after all.”

I feel sometimes we get caught up in knowing what our outcome should be and then fretting over whether it is going to happen or not.

Remembering the constant predictability of God’s guidance, knowing that all has already been resolved and caring for each day in its own right without determining what it should create for us, might help take away the enormity of promises, dedications and trials that are sometimes too big for us to handle, or to maintain, over an entire lifetime.

Then we are brought back to the gentle beauty of life in this moment. I think, keep the big stuff small, God has already taken care of it. And then live well. (Philippians 4:6-8, Psalm 139:16).