Easier to be brave with power of love

HOW do you deal with what frightens you? What pushes you out of your comfort zone?

During half term, I took my grandson for a pony ride in the woods, a treat.

Reassured that I had no responsibility but to pay and amble alongside, we arrived in good time.

Being a familiar visitor, he shot off to collect a helmet while I did the “necessary” in the office.

Only when he was mounted did the halter rein come in my direction. Not on my agenda.

The last time I was that close to a horse was as a child when my pony bolted through woods, jumping over logs and taking my head too close to branches. I was really scared and lost all confidence. I walked away never to return.

My grandson’s treat was not to be marred by my memories, or unresolved anxiety.

Taking hold of the rope with sheer bluff, we walked on, accompanied and guided in direction by the stable girl.

And we had a very special time together, a beautiful walk through dappled sunlight, rhododendrons and wildflowers.

You may wonder why such a silly story finds its way into an article.

For me the relevance is not in the event but in its imagery for the walk of faith that Christians seek to make.

We have just marked Pentecost and the gift of God’s empowering Spirit.

Now the followers of Jesus were able to overcome the fears that had them hiding away.

Now they grasped the nettle of speaking out, proclaiming who Jesus was and what he had done, what they had witnessed and now believed.

They could walk on in confidence that they were guided. Jesus’s expectation that they could follow in his footsteps had been realised.

For those early disciples, and in my modest experience with a grandson on his pony, that is the power of love. What could we achieve if that was our driving force with all people and all situations?

During the platinum jubilee celebrations, it was said of the Queen that her faith in, and love for, Jesus enabled her to love any and all that her duties took her to. This did not mean she agreed with them or perhaps even liked them.

Many who shared their story of meeting her agreed that for that moment, with those few words, they felt she was able to see each of them as a person. Her eyes were on each one.

As people with a Christian faith we are guided to keep our eyes upon Jesus and be led in the ways of His Kingdom.

May we all have holy eyes to see and act with love.

Shalom.