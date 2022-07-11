Truth comes from putting God first

AS well as enjoying time with neighbours and family over the special bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, it was good to see positive, joyful reports in the media of the events taking place.

Yet, even on such a unique occasion, some couldn’t resist looking for a different angle: who was and wasn’t present at the big events, could private conversations be “overheard” using lip- readers?

When an event is reported by the mainstream media there can be a different emphasis on what actually happened and what the potential implications might be. I sometimes find myself asking what the real truth is behind what is being reported.

The reporting of truth has come to the fore with the conflict in Ukraine as we became aware of how this event is being reported in Russia and countries sympathetic to its cause compared to countries like ours.

What I find particularly disturbing is that so-called “facts” can emerge from the darkest areas of the world wide web and make their way on to the lips of reputable politicians. This then goes someway to legitimise an extreme opinion or an outright lie.

It may be the politician was naïve or too lazy to check his sources or the “fact” pandered to an existing prejudice.

How true were the “facts” given to us by either side leading up to the Brexit vote and in more recent controversies?

“Fake news” is now a standard part of our vocabulary. I didn’t realise until recently that in 2017 an all-party parliamentary group launched a commission to evaluate the impact of fake news on children. It suggested that fake news can threaten their wellbeing by creating anxiety since only about two per cent of children and young people have the capacity to tell if a story is true or fake.

When Jesus was standing before Pontius Pilate he said: “The reason I was born, the reason why I came into the world is to testify to the truth. Anyone committed to the truth hears my voice.”

Pilate’s response was: “Truth! What does that mean?”

Pilate couldn’t find a case against Jesus yet rather than stand up for truth and justice, he pandered to the mob with their false accusations and gave Jesus over to be executed.

How do I measure truth? Does the truth change, depending upon the current fashion, fad or peer pressure? Perhaps I’m blind to my own prejudices and the truth is whatever feeds them.

For the Christian, it is trying to listen to the voice of Jesus who is the Way, the Truth and the Life. We don’t always get it right but by putting God and neighbour first rather than ourselves, it makes it easier to accept and speak the truth and not create fake news for our own advantage.