Being broken will allow the light in

ONE of my all-time favourite singers is Leonard Cohen.

From the mysterious lyrics of his early work to the bracing honesty of his last, he always seemed to have something profound to say about being human.

Cohen is best known for his much-covered song,

Hallelujah but recently I listened again to another song, entitled Anthem, from 1992.

Like all his work, it’s not simple and some of its lines read like riddles.

If I had to summarise its message, though, I’d say that it’s a stunningly beautiful hymn to imperfection and brokenness.

Are you broken? Then you’re in good company, because the most powerful lines in the song remind us that “there is a crack, there is a crack in everything/

that’s how the light gets in”.

All human beings are broken in some sense — not because we’re defective but because this business of living takes its toll on our bodies and spirits.

Paradoxically, though, this is exactly how we grow in compassion and love — how we grow as people.

This is not the same thing as saying trite things like “no pain no gain” or “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”.

Rather, it’s through our suffering that we gain an awareness of our own fragility and vulnerability.

It’s this that gives us the courage to see others as they are, to help them, and to love them.

This is how the light gets in — for us as individuals and for our wider communities, our nation, our world.

At this point perhaps you’re expecting the hackneyed sermonic twist, “And in a way this is a bit like Jesus”.

Maybe I could say that if you have faith, then everything is okay, you’ll be cured of all your brokenness — job done.

Maybe — God forbid — I could say that God is a harsh taskmaster who sits up in heaven pulling strings.

I want to say none of these things. But I do draw connections between Cohen’s songs and the Judaeo-Christian tradition – as the singer himself did with such profundity.

In an earlier song, Suzanne, he wrote that Jesus himself was broken, “long before the sky would open/ Forsaken, almost human”.

Well, Jesus was fully human and fully divine but Cohen is not writing academic theology here.

The point is that Jesus was broken because he was human. We have to say then that this is how the light got in for him.

Could the deep compassion of the words, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” have been spoken by anyone who had not experienced the fragility of being human and the light that illuminates, heals and inspires?

If, like me, you are broken, then there’s a lot to contemplate here.

May God bless us in our brokenness and help us to remember that this is exactly how the light gets in.