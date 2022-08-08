Listen to silence as it has much to stay

ST MARK tells the story of a man who was deaf and mute being brought to Jesus who “put his fingers in his ears and He spat and touched his tongue and said to him, ‘be opened’.”

So the man’s ears were opened and his tongue was loosed and he spoke plainly. Did Jesus made a big mistake there by loosening the man’s tongue because there is far too much plain speaking (certainly these days)?

I have a penchant for listening to the BBC news at breakfast and invariably my wife can be heard saying, “Can we do without so much wisdom from plain speakers?” (Well, I think that’s what she means.)

Really, though, the miracle of the fingers-in-the-ears impresses upon us that silence, listening, provides a springboard for speaking.

Now that is something we can all benefit from because, especially where emotions are triggered, most of us rush to speak before engaging our silence.

As a child, I had a vivid picture in my mind of God, the grey, bearded old man sitting on a cloud with his fingers in his ears because everyone was shouting at him.

I was afraid to share this view with grown-ups of course but I felt sorry for God.

The psychologist and psychotherapist Rolando Andrade writes: “In music, rhythm arises from the silence between the notes. In architecture, structures are shaped by the surrounding empty spaces. Similarly, each person’s inner truth often dwells in silence.

“We all need to go to ‘the hills’ or a ‘lonely place’ or ‘the wilderness’ or a ‘high mountain’ or to the ‘seashore’ to find times of silence, solitude, stillness, refreshment, joy and transformation.”

Covid has given us is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stop, rest, avoid people and cease our manic production and consumption to see and reflect upon ourselves, our faith and our country in an honest light.

Have we or are we glad to be back securely in our mad world that we missed so much? Are we addicted to noise and crowds and uneasy with silence?

Silence is rare in our society — our lives are always filled with background noise, without which we tend to fear nothing is happening. What does it say about our souls if we have to have noise to feel as if something is happening around us?

“Go beyond the questions, be answerless, for you are, your being has, the solution to all the questions.” (Buddha)

Every question only pushes the question a little further. Every answer brings forth many more questions.

A question creates violence, wonder creates silence. A question is looking for an answer but wonder is another question not looking for an answer.

The attending surprise of wonder is that it brings you home to silence. Silence swallows the sadness, guilt and misery and gives birth to joy, compassion and love.

Listen to silence, it has much to say. What does your silence say to you? Listen and wonder.

“Speak only if it improves the silence.” (Mahatma Gandhi)