Parish priests are so important to local communities

DID you watch the Lionesses win the Euros? If so, you joined 15 million television viewers.

Equally impressive were the numbers who flocked to outside venues to share in the experience.

Apart from a few minor quibbles about lack of diversity (surely to be corrected as the women’s game progresses), there was an almost universal feeling of joy and pride.

Similar feelings of national unity were aroused during the recent celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Millions watched the various events on television but the highlight for most people was the local celebration events and street parties in which the whole community was involved.

So what did we learn from these two events?

Above all, they represent our attachment to and belief in our local communities, which was also apparent during the coronavirus pandemic, when people from villages to city streets came out each evening to clap for the NHS.

There is now in many people a deep yearning for unity and a healing of recent acrimonious divisions as well as for a return to more traditional virtues of honesty, tolerance and decency.

With international energy and food prices pushing inflation up to more than 10 per cent and in effect making us poorer, both as a nation and individually, the need for compassionate support within local communities is paramount.

We need to look out for and look after those who are particularly vulnerable to the rising cost of living. Local food banks are one great example.

What role can Christianity, and in particular the Church of England, play in this?

As the Church of England is the national established church, the parish priest is there and available, for not just Anglicans, but local people of all faiths and none. Local parish priests are very much the front line of the Church of England. They know

the community and their parishioners.

Though lowly paid, they are committed and hardworking, providing much-needed comfort and support to so many in times of distress and suffering.

Their workload is often unknown and therefore not always recognised.

The local parish church provides a sense of community and affection, even amongst non-churchgoers, given its role in the great events of life from the joy of birth and baptism through marriage to the sadness of death.

The local parish priest has been and is one of the key players in facilitating a united and harmonious local community.

Unfortunately, this role is under threat.

Several dioceses, though fortunately not yet the Oxford Diocese, have plans to significantly reduce the number of parishes and parish priests, concentrating the Church of England’s resources more centrally.

With 108 bishops and 134 archdeacons in its 22 dioceses, such plans would appear to be a misdirection of resources.

More importantly, such plans would create a yawning divide between the individual in his/her parish and the Church.

Personal and regular contact could be replaced by central and written announcements, which would be seen by local people to be of little relevance or significance.

The local parish church is one of the jewels in British life and a threat to them and parish vicars would be potentially undermining of local communities.