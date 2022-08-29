Listen out for those who need us with tough times ahead

“BE curious, not furious” is a brilliant catchphrase from modern fostering training. It emphasises the need to listen to children and to consider with empathy why their behaviour isn’t in line with our adult expectations.

In fostering this is especially important as many of the children are carrying the burden of a troubled past. The curiosity has a cost as it opens us to feeling the pain that they experience. I see the phrase as helpful for all of us in all aspects of life.

Perhaps it should be the catchphrase of Henley’s Sceptics and Believers Discussion Group

But, actually, we don’t get furious with each other despite the contentious topics under discussion.

Surely it is a precious life skill to be able to hold the idea that our own view might be wrong and to be curious about others’ views and actively listen to how the world is for them. This can apply to whole communities as well.

We love living in Henley and it is a prosperous place. If you own a house worth above £800,000 or have other assets to get you to that sum, then you are in the global top one per cent for wealth.

I was surprised to learn that the richer we are, or the higher up the socio-economic group we are in, the greedier we are and less generous we are found to be in psychometric tests.

A simple example of this — that probably won’t surprise — is the observed driving behaviour of folk owning expensive cars compared with those in average cars.

Yes, this has been repeatedly measured and swanky-car drivers do generally behave in a more selfish manner on the road. I got all this from a neuroscience book from Henley library called The Science of Sin by Jack Lewis — it should be back off loan soon after you read this.

In the months ahead, any “Henley bubble” thinking and aloof attitudes will be tested. The country is hurtling towards an inflation and fuel price crisis. Most of us will be less affected than the UK average household.

For some it will be horrendous — those homes where they were already wearing coats indoors last winter and forgoing meals to ensure their children didn’t go without.

Will we retreat into a closed sense of achievement and even entitlement to shield ourselves from those suffering? I hope that we will instead be open and curious, able to have empathy and so overcome this in-built greed Lewis’s book spoke about and able to feel the pain and allow things to become our problem as well.

What is the way forward? Let’s listen carefully and with empathy when we hear the voices of those suffering in the weeks and months ahead. Listen when their voices are in the media and consider acting as they suggest. This, of course, applies very widely, not least to climate change.

Henley does have a wonderful heart — as seen in the welcome to Ukrainians over the last six months. Let’s keep going using openness, empathy and curiosity.