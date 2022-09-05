Discovering true meaning of belief

RECENTLY I received a copy of A Question of Belief, a new book by the Rev Nelva Moss, who was, until her retirement, a vicar in the Langtree Team Ministry.

Like many people, I was (and still am) finding it difficult to grasp some of the tenets of the Christian faith.

As a result of my conversations with Nelva, we formed a Faith Supper group, which met every month for a very good meal and wine followed by a discussion on any topic of religion which was bothering one of our number.

The proviso was that nothing could be repeated outside the room, so everyone was free to voice their most doubting or even heretical thoughts — and there were some.

Those evenings were hugely enjoyable and as we argued and discussed our way through the topic, we always came to a greater understanding or gained new insight. We kept numbers to about eight, so that everyone had a chance to explore their thoughts fully.

Some years have passed since the last Faith Supper and illness, death and covid have halved our number.

However, as we all become more confident about meeting in each other’s homes, I hope that we may find a way to resume.

Nothing can replace talking in a group of real people rather than trying to make your voice heard on Zoom, anxiously trying not to without cutting across another speaker.

With A Question of Belief I was taken back to the freedom of discussion which we enjoyed with the Faith Suppers. The question of belief underpinned everything we talked about and I was immediately struck by one of the first paragraphs, about what belief really means in a religious context.

It is a word which has been rather watered down from Victor Meldrew’s “I don’t believe it!” to the national concern about whether Boris Johnson can be believed. In both these cases, belief means tallying hard facts with perception.

That is rather different from the question of religious belief. I was fascinated by Nelva’s exposition on the word believe.

Whether from the Latin, which gives us Creed, or the Germanic root, which gives us belief, both mean “I give my heart to this” or “I trust in my heart that this is true”.

That kind of belief requires no scientific input or court of law to decide whether or not it is true. It is enough that we hold it in our heart and that it is the most important thing to us.

However, getting to this stage is a long journey: we can be taught the principles of belief but truly holding them in our heart takes time and it is immensely helpful to be able to talk through doubts — and to read the thoughts of others.

All that out of the first chapter. Do read the book. A Question of Belief by Nelva Moss is published by Austin Macauley, ISBN 978-1-3984747-3-4.