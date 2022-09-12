Work together and embrace fresh start

YOU’VE sewn on the name tapes (well, or written names on in indelible ink), you’ve braved the rigours of the shoe department and the pencil case is clean, pencils are sharpened and there are some lovely new items of stationery in the bag. It’s back to school time.

Students off to university are gathering the bits and bobs that will make their new rooms feel welcoming in a brand-new way of life.

Our heads may still be full of the space and sunshine of the summer holidays (there may even still be sand in the suitcases) but we still have to gear ourselves for the new school year or getting back to work.

It helps that nature joins in to making this time feel like the turn of the year: when I was driving through a wood to go to see a friend last week, the tree trunks were ablaze with that wonderful golden light of a September evening. The night time is beginning to feel much cooler and we have even had rain and the grass is beginning to stir into green life again.

The start of September feels like a new beginning. And new beginnings are full of possibilities, even when we feel a bit nervous and uncertain about what they will bring. Whatever our age, we worry about whether people will like us or we them, whether we will fit in and succeed.

This year, the beginning of September sees change for all of us: a new Prime Minister and cabinet, and we face serious challenges ahead that will demand the best we can all offer if we are to meet them with any hope of success. Still a bit tired after the divisions of Brexit and the surreal, often lonely experience of the coronavirus pandemic, where will we find our strength to rise to meet them?

Perhaps nature can help. All summer long, our lawns have been pale, lifeless straw, but I am astonished at the resilience of their recovery after even modest rains.

God has woven the power of healing and renewal into his creation; and beauty and abundance lie just under the surface ready to spring into new life.

God, who made the grass, also made you and me and he gave us one another for mutual support and comfort.

Jesus taught us to reach across our divisions to help one another, especially the hungry and the weak.

We are so blessed in Henley and in the surrounding villages that we have a strong sense of community and resources to help. We are perfectly placed to set aside any sense of difference and division and work together with love to help one another through.

September is a time of new beginnings, may we trust God’s gifts of resilience and renewal. And may we, like even the most nervous or reluctant of children in their new, slightly-oversized school uniform still have a hint of excitement and pride in our eyes as we step forward into all that is to come.