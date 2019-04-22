Car found in woods

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
LITTER pickers in Tokers Green found an old rusting car in woodland during a village spring clean.
Three volunteers tried to take it apart and move it.
Organiser and villager Ian Beale said: “Some of it was really heavy. The axle and engine block are still there.”
Volunteers collected 12 bags of litter one weekend and another 10 the following Sunday.
They cleared Tokers Green Lane from the border with Caversham and Rokeby Drive as well as the park. Their haul included drinks cans, takeaway coffee cups, bottles and plastic.
South Oxfordshire District Council provided high-vis jackets and equipment.
Mr Beale said: “There was a sense of wellbeing, having cleared it up. Sadly, it doesn’t last long. During the week afterwards, people had thrown out more rubbish.”
