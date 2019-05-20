Delivery map

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
Monday, 20 May 2019
A MAN from Tokers Green has created a street map for villagers.
Hassan Omran, of Tokers Green Lane, made it because delivery and taxi drivers keep getting lost when visiting.
They often ask people in the street for directions or knock on doors.
The map lists every house and street so residents will be able to give accurate directions.
To obtain a copy, email
ian99beale@yahoo.co.uk
