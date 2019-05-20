Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Delivery map

A MAN from Tokers Green has created a street map for villagers. 

Hassan Omran, of Tokers Green Lane, made it because delivery and taxi drivers keep getting lost when visiting.

They often ask people in the street for directions or knock on doors.

The map lists every house and street so residents will be able to give accurate directions. 

To obtain a copy, email 
ian99beale@yahoo.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33