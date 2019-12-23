Monday, 23 December 2019

Village carols

RESIDENTS of Tokers Green are invited to sing carols at the village post box on Sunday, December 22 from 5.30pm to 7pm.

All are welcome to attend the event, which will be followed by refreshments, including mince pies and mulled wine.

It is in aid of the Thames Valley air ambulance.

