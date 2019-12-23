Village carols

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
RESIDENTS of Tokers Green are invited to sing carols at the village post box on Sunday, December 22 from 5.30pm to 7pm.
All are welcome to attend the event, which will be followed by refreshments, including mince pies and mulled wine.
It is in aid of the Thames Valley air ambulance.
23 December 2019
More News:
Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say