Monday, 03 February 2020

Gym session

SONNING Common Green Gym will next meet at the recreation ground in Tokers Green on Saturday, February 15 from 9.30am.

Participants will spend the morning clearing scrub and restoring hedging. All are welcome to take part. To volunteer, call 0118 972 3258.

