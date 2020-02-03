Monday, 03 February 2020

Litter-pick day

A LITTER pick will be held in Tokers Green on March 15 from 10am to noon, starting at the pond.

It will be moved to March 29 if the weather is bad.

South Oxfordshire District Council will provide litter-pickers and high-vis jackets. Children and dogs cannot take part.

