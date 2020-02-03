Litter-pick day

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
A LITTER pick will be held in Tokers Green on March 15 from 10am to noon, starting at the pond.
It will be moved to March 29 if the weather is bad.
South Oxfordshire District Council will provide litter-pickers and high-vis jackets. Children and dogs cannot take part.
03 February 2020
