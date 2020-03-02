Tall order

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
RESIDENTS of Tokers Green are being encouraged to grow sunflowers to make the village more attractive.
A prize will be awarded to the villager who grows the tallest flower.
Entries must be submitted by August 31. To take part, email maria_hatton@
yahoo.com
02 March 2020
