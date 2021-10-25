Monday, 25 October 2021

Question time

A QUIZ team from Tokers Green has reformed after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team has been running for more than 25 years and takes part in the South Oxfordshire village quiz league.

It has just enough players to keep going but is looking for new people.

For more information, call Andrew Heffer on 07749 714770.

