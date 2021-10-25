Question time

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
Monday, 25 October 2021
A QUIZ team from Tokers Green has reformed after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The team has been running for more than 25 years and takes part in the South Oxfordshire village quiz league.
It has just enough players to keep going but is looking for new people.
For more information, call Andrew Heffer on 07749 714770.
25 October 2021
