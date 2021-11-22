Monday, 22 November 2021

Orchard planting

RESIDENTS of Tokers Green are to create a community orchard. 

It will be at the Rokeby recreation ground in Chazey Heath.  

Planting of the heritage fruit trees will take place on Sunday, November 28 from 10am to coincide with National Tree Week but if the weather is bad  it will be a week later. 

The orchard has been granted permission by Mapledurham Parish Council and residents donated towards the cost of the trees. 

