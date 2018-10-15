Monday, 15 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cable fault

CONGESTION built up in Henley town centre on Monday and Tuesday when the town centre traffic management system broke down.

A cable fault meant the underground fibre optic cables were not relaying information correctly to Scoot, the system used to control traffic at the four main junctions. The fault was fixed on Tuesday.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33