Lower cost for new speed limit

REDUCING the speed limit in the centre of Henley will cost the town council £10,000 less than expected.

The council had expected to pay £18,000 for the limit to be changed from 30mph to 20mph.

But Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who chairs the council’s transport stratgey group, said Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, had agreed to contribute £10,000.

Cllr Gawrysiak, a member of both councils, said: “I am pressing for the changes to be implemented.”

The new limit will apply in all the roads in the town centre, including Duke Street, Bell Street, Market Place, New Street, Thames Side, Friday Street, River Side and Station Road, where it is currently 30mph.

It will also cover King’s Road, Hop Gardens, Deanfield Avenue, Gravel Hill and parts of Reading Road, Greys Road and Northfield End as well as some side streets.

The implementation, which is expected to take place next month, will include the installation of illuminated signs at the approaches to the restricted area and other signs inside it.

The move is designed to reduce air pollution in the town centre, which is above the recommended safe limits, and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

The idea was conceived more than 10 years ago and when the formal proposal finally went out to public consultation in the summer 83 per cent of respondents supported it. Thames Valley Police opposed the move.

A transition zone will be created in Fair Mile whereby the 60mph limit from the end of the current 30mph limit at Northfield End to just past the junction with Lambridge Wood Road will be reduced to 40mph.