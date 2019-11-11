Longer limit

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
THE 30mph zone in Greys Road, Henley, is to be lenghtened.
Town councillors have agreed the zone should be extended northwards by a quarter of a mile beyond Highlands Park.
Mayor Ken Arlett said he had received complaints from residents concerned about safety.
11 November 2019
