Not very sporting...

Monday, 22 June 2020
THE driver of a sports car has been upsetting Peppard parish councillors.
Ray Freeman and Jeni Wood informed their colleagues at a virtual council meeting that they had witnessed the male driver allegedly speeding through the village.
Councillor Freeman said: “There’s still a lot of rowdy idiots racing around, I’m afraid. You hear them all the time.
“I did have an altercation with one of the chaps. I think he was driving a Lamborghini. He was just revving it up like hell and I challenged him.
“I slowed him down and said, ‘you’re going too fast’. He said: ‘I was only doing 20mph’.”
