Rail delays

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
RAIL travellers are being warned to expect disruption on the Henley branch line to Twyford on Sunday and the following three.
Buses will replace trains until 4.15pm when the normal service will resume.
This is due improvement work being carried out by Network Rail.
Customers are urged to check their journeys before they travel.
21 September 2020
More News:
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say