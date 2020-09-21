Monday, 21 September 2020

Rail delays

RAIL travellers are being warned to expect disruption on the Henley branch line to Twyford on Sunday and the following three.

Buses will replace trains until 4.15pm when the normal service will resume.

This is due improvement work being carried out by Network Rail.

Customers are urged to check their journeys before they travel.

