Drivers ignoring speed limit

COMPLAINTS have been made about drivers breaking the 20mph speed limit in Kidmore End.

The parish council has contacted the police and Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, about the problem.

It comes after residents in Gallowstree Common reported issues with vans, lorries and cars not obeying the speed limit there.

In July, community speedwatch volunteers found eight drivers travelling in excess of 30mph at the junction of Horsepond Road with Wyfold Road in just one hour.

Caroline Aldridge, who chairs the parish council, said: “The roads were quieter than normal due to the school holidays and covid-19, so this result is not ideal.

“We concluded that we should carry out speedwatch again when the schools are in session and approach Thames Valley Police to ask them to carry out speed checks in the area.”

A 20mph speed limit was introduced in Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and minor side roads in 2017.