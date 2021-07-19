Monday, 19 July 2021

Councillors wash down village road signs

A GROUP of councillors carried out street sign cleaning in Nettlebed.

The parish council appealed for volunteers to carry out the work and Jo Robb, who chairs South Oxfordshire District Council, and Freddie Van Mierlo, who represents Chalgrove and Watlington at Oxfordshire County Council, decided to get involved. They were joined by Nettlebed parish councillor Geoff Bond and cleaned about 10 signs in and around Watlington street.

Cllr Van Mierlo said: “I’ve driven past these signs regularly and I had already noticed that they were looking quite dirty and not particularly readable so I was happy to help.”

Cllr Robb said: “I always like to get involved in things like these. It was one of the few times in council work when we got an instant result and it was very satisfying.”

Residents who would like to get involved in sign cleaning should contact the council by emailing parish.clerk@nettlebedpc.org.uk

