Speed limit reduction

A PUBLIC consultation is taking place on plans to create a 20mph zone and install traffic-calming measures in Watlington.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, wants to reduce the 30mph limit in Pyrton Lane, which has had speeding problems for years.

The limit would also apply on the roads leading off Pyrton Lane, between the junction with Cuxham Road and a point 120m north-east of the junction with St Leonard’s Close. Humps and speed cushions would also be introduced.

Residents have been fighting for safety improvements for years. In 2019, they backed the introduction of a 20mph speed limit along part of the road following a number of accidents. A survey of nearby households found the majority were in favour of installing speed bumps and build-outs.

In June, Watlington Parish Council decided to support the traffic-calming measures as traffic on Pyrton Lane is likely to increase with the new housing developments in the area.

The consultation runs until December 31. To comment, visit https://letstalk.

oxfordshire.gov.uk