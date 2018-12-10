Monday, 10 December 2018

Visitor spend up 6 per cent

VISITOR spend in Oxfordshire increased by six per cent in 2017.

The county welcomed nearly 30 million visitors who spent £2.17billion, according to a report commissioned by Experience Oxfordshire, a not-for-profit partnership organsaiton.

The number of international visitors was 702,000 (up three per cent) who spent more than £339million at an average of £484 per trip, compared with £168 per domestic trip.

The main reason visitors came to Oxfordshire is for a holiday (53 per cent) followed by visiting friends and relatives (22 per cent) and business (19 per cemt).

The largest proportion of visitor spend was on food and drink (32 per cent), followed by shopping (23 per cent ), travel (22 per cent), accommodation (13per cent) and attractions and entertainment (10 per cent).

Hayley Beer-Gamage, chief executive of Experience Oxfordshire, said: “These results clearly show the continued importance of the visitor economy to Oxfordshire and we are delighted that we have exceeded our target for increased visitor spend.

“It supports our strategy of increasing the length of stay and attracting more overnight international visitors to Oxfordshire.

“This is the fourth consecutive year of growth in the sector.”

