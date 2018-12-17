New bus service is popular

A NEW bus service between Henley and Oxford carried more than 750,000 passengers in its first year.

The “River Rapids” X38 route, which goes via Reading and Wallingford, was introduced by Thames Travel in November last year. It runs 12 times a day, Monday to Saturday.

Its main drop off/collection point in Henley is in Hart Street but some services also stop in Deanfield Avenue and at the shops in Greys Road.

Thames Travel said the service carried 791,000 passengers in the first 12 months, meaning an average of 2,300 passengers used it every day.

Managing director Phil Southall said: “We made a significant investment in our River Rapids service as part of our growth strategy to improve services to destination centres. This was done on the back of extensive customer feedback.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to the River Rapids service and the increased passenger numbers is encouraging.

“We’re delighted to hit this milestone and look forward to continuing to provide this service for residents and visitors.”

He said the company was now planning “Great Days Out” next year as part of the service.

Thames Travel refurbished nine of its buses for its “River Rapids” routes, which also include the X39 and X40, with a new livery. Each bus has free 4G wi-fi, baggage racks and contactless payment systems.