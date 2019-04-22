MP visits Stonor for tourism

HENLEY MP John Howell visited Stonor Park to mark English Tourism Week.

He said: “It is a great place to visit, offering something for everyone — the historic house, the beautiful landscape and activities for young people.

“It is an important offer in the local visitor economy and I was pleased to learn more about developments to increase the appeal to visitors in the future.”

The Hon William Stonor (left), the host, said: “We are very grateful for John Howell’s support. Historic Houses member properties, including places like Stonor, attract more 26 million visits a year and generate an estimated £1 billion in visitor spend to the economy.

“Stonor has just re-opened its doors for Easter after its winter hibernation. We are excited about the year ahead and the programme of events we have planned, including the return of Stonor Super Car Sunday and the Stonor Food Festival as well as our new medieval jousting weekend.”