Monday, 09 March 2020

Smarter bus

A NEW bus is to be used on Reading Buses’ Lower Caversham routes 27 and 29.

The single-deck bus has skylights and a glazed rear for a more airy feel, wireless phone charging cradles on every seat and shelves so that customers can watch videos on a phone without having to hold it.

The bus also has stop/start engine technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption.

