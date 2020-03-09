Smarter bus

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A NEW bus is to be used on Reading Buses’ Lower Caversham routes 27 and 29.
The single-deck bus has skylights and a glazed rear for a more airy feel, wireless phone charging cradles on every seat and shelves so that customers can watch videos on a phone without having to hold it.
The bus also has stop/start engine technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption.
09 March 2020
