Triathlon is ten

THE 10th Henley Triathlon will take place next Sunday.

It will run from 8am to 1pm at Henley Leisure Centre and Gillotts School in Gillotts Lane.

Entrants, who must be aged 16 or over, can participate in six different races.

The sprint and team relay comprise a 400m swim, a 26km cycle and a 5km run.

The super sprint, fun race, pink wave and pink wave relay are half the distance, involving a 200m swim, 13km cycle and 2.5km run.

Tickets cost £64. To book, visit https://bit.ly/2Sjod5