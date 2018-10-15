Monday, 15 October 2018

Fifty years ago...

THE lock-keeper at Shiplake, Peter R Gough, his son Stephen and two other men were thanked by the coroner for South Oxfordshire Dr H A Pim for their efforts to save 25-year-old Donald Leggatt, a gardener, who was drowned near the lock when he fell from a cruiser on Thursday last week.

Postcodes were introduced in Henley and district on Monday. All numbers in the Reading postal district will begin with the letters RG, followed by two or three numbers and ending with two more letters. The postcodes should be the last item of information in an address, in block letters, with clear space between the halves of the code, for example, RG9 1AD, the postcode for Higgs & Co.

As well as the royal and the town and visitors’ regattas, Henley may soon have its own head of the river race. Arthur Holloway, captain of Henley Rowing Club, introduced the idea to members at the club’s annual meeting. He said invitations had been sent to upriver clubs, asking whether they would be prepared to send crews to such a race.

