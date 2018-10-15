A hundred years ago...

WE are pleased to announce that Rifleman Charlie Lewington, formerly of the Queen Victoria Rifles and now of the Civil Service Rifles, has been awarded the military medal for conspicuous bravery. Our hero, who has been in France nearly two years, is the second son of Mr and Mrs G Lewington, of Greys Road, Henley, who before joining up was in the employment of Sir Frank Crisp, of Friar Park.

L Cpl G F Hurst, son of Mr and Mrs G Hurst, of Albert Road, Henley, has been promoted to the rank of corporal and transferred to the Officers’ Cadet Unit. L Cpl Hurst, who is in India, sends a most interesting letter to his parents in which he says he has had another attack of fever. The heat this year in Pawal Pindi is the worst known for years, being 123 degrees in the shade.

In Watlington, the idea of starting a communal kitchen has been abandoned but a girls’ social club is about to be formed with quarters at the vicarage hall.