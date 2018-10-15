Ten years ago...

ONE of Henley’s oldest and largest employers has axed 16 staff. Stuart Turner, a leading pump manufacturer, has been forced by the global financial crisis to cut its 101-strong workforce. The 102-year-old firm, known locally as “the pump people”, asked staff for voluntary redundancies but when not enough came forward it chose those to go. Some of the sacked workers had clocked up between 20 and 40 years’ service.

A motorcyclist has told how he was lucky to live after an accident on the road dubbed the “13 bends of death”. Matt Hooper, 33, was travelling south on the A4074 near Checkendon when his Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a white Citroën van on Sunday afternoon. He was thrown off his £4,500 bike and bounced on the opposite lane before landing off the grass verge — but escaped with only cuts to his legs.

Henley Rugby Club could become a public limited company as it seeks to avoid a cash crisis. Currently a members’ club, it is looking for investors to “relieve the debt burden” and take the pressure off the individual guarantors who support its overdraft facility.