Twenty five years ago...

UP to 500 patients in the Henley area may have to wait months longer for surgery because the Royal Berkshire and Battle Hospitals in Reading have overspent their budget. Only urgent and emergency operations will be carried out at the hospitals and most routine surgery will be temporarily frozen. A 17 per cent increase in the number of emergency admissions to the hospitals since April has used up too large a proportion of the funds allocated by the Berkshire Health Authority.

Henley Town Council is almost £6 million better off this week after Tesco finally handed over the money for land at the Mill Lane sports centre. The company paid £5,617,000 for the site on which it will build a 43,000 sq ft store, a 400-space car park and new sports facilities. Almost £1.5 million will go on an all-weather sports pitch, new buildings for the boxing club, hockey club and football club, replacement sports fields and the upgrading of existing facilities.

The River Thames was on yellow alert yesterday (Thursday) following torrential rain. Lock-keepers and flood control room staff at Reading are monitoring the water levels round the clock.