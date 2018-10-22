A hundred years ago...

THE well-known actors Charles Hartley and Ethel Gordon Paul will play a flying visit to Henley on Thursday when they will present an entirely new entertainment at the Picture Palace. The programme will be of a mixed character, including three one-act plays which will be interspersed with songs and monologues.

The arrangements are complete for the celebration of Nelson’s Day on Monday next as a day of gratitude and thanksgiving for all that our navy has accomplished. A column is being erected in Henley Market Place from which the flags of all the Allies will be suspended. Everyone who has lost a relative or friend in the war is invited to place a floral wreath of laurels at the base to remain in view for a week.

Arthur Staniforth, of the Crown Hotel in Henley, has been elected a member of the City Livery Club, which is confined to Liverymen of the City of London.